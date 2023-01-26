Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project

Catalyst services range from helping people find jobs to fighting addictions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people.

It opened on December 8th and now 51 people live there with more expected to move in.

Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing.

"We're moving in people actually today and then we move in people on most weekdays. So, we have moveins scheduled everyday next week too," Kannegaard said.

Kristine is encouraged by how catalyst services are helping the homeless.

"A lot of people are just really appreciative of a chance to have a fresh start and work on those goals that they have," Kannegaard said. "People have been coming from all different walks though and their needs have been different."

"Every floor in the building, participants can access services through our care coordinator and they can do everything from finding supportive housing once they leave catalyst or connect them to any services to reach the goals they have in mind," Kannegaard said.

It's a five floor former hotel, now with a gaming area, office spaces and a little library.

Even though Kristine has only worked at catalyst for less than 2 months, she's encouraged by the success she's already seen.

"We've had people who have been able to sign leases at different properties. But it's more than just, you know, getting them another place to live," Kannegaard said.

Kristine says every one of the residents have been connected to some sort of service

"I just have a strong connection to the mission that we have here at catholic charities and providing dignity for every human being that's really at the core of what I want to be doing," Kannegaard said.

Catalyst had stopped taking in new participants because of construction on the first two floors. But, Kristine says the new rooms are opening soon and will let them house up to 100 people.

