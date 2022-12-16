As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers

Resources at the camp are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents.

As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living there since the Washington State Department of Transportation put up fencing around the camp.

For Thomas Kinsey, it has been more than a year since he moved into the I-90 homeless encampment. He says because of his anxiety he's not interested in going to a shelter where it might be crowded.

With the support he gets from Jewels Helping Hands, he doesn't mind the outdoor elements.

"Thanks to the community and the employees here we've got all the help we can get. We could use a little more, but we survive,” said Kinsey.



Jewels Helping Hands says keeping everyone warm is their priority. They are handing out blankets and jackets to those that need them.

"We're doing everything we can to prepare for this weather, especially next week that we're worried about,” said Jewels Founder Julie Garcia.



Jewels Helpings Hands says that once a judge ruled in support of a restraining order against the sheriff's office and Spokane police, there have been no interruptions.

Their main goal remains to clear out the camp.



"That is our main focus is getting people into housing options,” said Garcia. “It's freezing cold out here everybody wants to be inside somewhere in some appropriate solution."



But others are frustrated the camp is not letting any more people in. Shaun McSpadden says he struggles to find room at a shelter.



"Wherever I can find a warm spot," McSpadden said. "Sometimes behind the bank, but it's tough. There's nowhere to go that I know."



And with the upcoming holidays, Garcia says the spirit of Christmas will be at the camp for people still staying there.

"Christmas is going to be, they have churches, businesses that are donating food here,” said Garcia.

Garcia says at last count they had 377 people living inside the camp. They are also moving people to the Catalyst Project every single day.

