I-90 homeless camp down to 55 residents, WSDOT estimates

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new report from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shows the I-90 homeless camp continues to shrink.

According to WSDOT, the camp is down 10 people compared to its last count on March 6. The estimated number of residents living in the camp as of March 20 is 55.

WSDOT also said the number of tents, RVs and cars in the camp has also decreased. The initial number of people living in the camp was 467 in the fall and the number of people living in the camp was estimated to exceed more than 600 this summer.

Last week, a Spokane County judge officially declared the I-90 homeless encampment a chronic nuisance. The city is currently seeking a warrant of abatement to clean up the camp.

The city alleges the camp "continues to create a substantial financial burden and pose a significant strain on the city" due to the alleged crimes and conditions at the camp.

The latest camp data is the seventh independent count conducted in the camp as part of a contract with the state Department of Commerce. Starting April 3, WSDOT will be consulting bi-weekly counts on the camp.

WSDOT said while this is encouraging news, more work is still ahead to ensure residents get the support and best chance to be successful moving inside.

Some of the more easily placed residents have moved off-site or have found other lodging options, while some of those remaining in the camp may have multiple challenges or barriers to permanent housing.

