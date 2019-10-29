SPOKANE, Wash. — More than a dozen shelters are open for those experiencing homeless in Spokane amid a cold front that pushed its way into the area overnight.

City spokesperson Marlene Feist said city leaders are working with Jewels Helping Hands to open an additional warming center at 527 S. Cannon St. that will serve up to 120 people once it’s fully open.

An ordinance passed at Monday night's Spokane City Council meeting allocated $75,000 for the warming center. It also outlines necessary improvements to the space, including shower and bathroom facilities, addressing plumbing and electrical deficiencies and installing security cameras, among others.

The new center is about 10 days to two weeks out from opening, and will house between 50 and 60 people at first, Feist said. Organizers are also working to add new bathroom facilities to the center.

Feist said the city is morphing its shelter plan by focusing less on warming centers and more on shelters operated by nonprofits that are funded in part by the city.

Last winter, the city made lease agreements with four warming centers that provided a total of about 200 beds.

A question some people may have: What is the difference between a shelter and a warming center? There is not a perfect definition, Feist said, but amenities and permanence are part of the distinction.

Warming centers may not have all of the amenities of a shelter – for example, there may be mats instead of beds. Many warming centers also have limited hours while most shelters are open for most of the day.

The city is working with various shelters in the community to offer additional spaces to families and individuals experiencing homelessness. A contract with Catholic Charities will add 45 additional spaces for families and 50 additional spaces for adult men through Truth Ministries are also in the works.

Feist said the city has also contracted to expand the hours of service at Hope House and Women’s Hearth to allow for 24/7 availability of services.

In September, leaders said city council was working with the Salvation Army to operate a new shelter and complete negotiations. The goal for this shelter would be the accommodation of 60 people.

A full list of services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane is as follows:

Emergency Shelter:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Hope House for Women – 111 W. 3rd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence (call 509-326-2255)

Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

·Women’s Hearth (for women) – 920 W. 2nd Ave

·City Gate – 170 S. Madison St.

·House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

·Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) -1106 W. 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E. Mission

Feist added that the city appreciates its nonprofit partners that collaborate with the city to serve homeless residents.

