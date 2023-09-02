Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp

The foundation is focusing on both closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning.

President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.

Right now, 124 people are still living at the camp. But, Smith said a recent needs assessment revealed some of those individuals don't qualify to stay at local shelters.

"Some of the individuals have substance use issues that preclude them from being able to participate," Smith said. "Some of them have other kids of medical or mental needs that represent challenges for that population."

He believes it's important for community partners to consider this challenge because they'll need to determine what other housing options will best serve those individuals.

"If we have to wait until we've figured out together how to build out those kind of options, then we're going to have folks at the camp for a long time," Smith said.

Empire Health is under a $3.5 million contract with the state to provide its services at the encampment. Smith told council members, as of December 2022, the Foundation spent $1.2 million of that contract.

In addition to transitioning the remaining people out of the camp, the next steps include making arrangements for the last of the RVs and vehicles, long-term investments in housing and shelter options, and removing the fence and temporary structures at the camp.

Empire Health's presentation comes about a week after Council President Breean Beggs and a few other council members gathered at the encampment to acknowledge the significant progress by community partners.

