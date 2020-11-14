New Spokane housing director to take reins on Monday

Cupid Alexander, a housing policy advisor from Portland, was appointed by Mayor Woodward and approved by city council earlier this week.

SPOKANE, Wash — As winter sets in, sheltering people on the street is becoming a pressing issue once again.

This year, there's someone new in charge of the city's response. So new, in fact, he hasn't technically started work yet.

Cupid Alexander was nominated by Mayor Nadine Woodward and confirmed unanimously by the city council as the director for the new Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services division. He officially steps into the role on November 16.

He comes from Portland, where he's worked in housing policy for years. Portland is a progressive city. Woodward ran her mayoral campaign with a distinctly conservative bent towards housing. But, Alexander said he and the mayor haven't run into any disagreements.

"Absolutely not," he said in an interview with KREM. "I know that the mayor is here and what she's told me is to inform the citizens of how she's going to utilize every single tax dollar, especially in the middle of a COVID health pandemic and an economic downturn."

In fact, because of that downturn, Alexander said a more conservative approach is likely necessary, at least when it comes to spending.

"We know that it's going to be a hard time, and formerly progressive cities are going to look a lot more conservative just based off of the economic downturn that has been in their regions," he said.

Alexander echoes many of Woodward's typical talking points when it comes to his leadership approach and the importance of seeking assistance from entities outside Spokane.

"I think the first thing that I need to do is listen. I need to listen, because there are a lot of people who have been doing this work longer than you and I have been alive, and they're really good at it," he said. "Partnerships are going to be huge, especially with the federal government. And look to see how we can invest in providing affordable housing and working with community partners."

Even though he hasn't technically started work yet, having had his last day with the Portland mayor's office only Thursday, Alexander knows warming centers are going to be on the top of his to-do list.

Last winter, miscommunication led to a shelter being evicted and tents in Coeur d'Alene Park. The winter prior, the city was so slow to open shelters, and people camped outside City Hall.

"Now, I know the history of shelter providers here locally, I know there have been some issues, I know the mayor's looking at fixing those. That's going to be part of my charge," said Alexander.

Coming from Portland, Alexander said he knows how divisive the issue of homelessness can be in northwestern cities, but added that he's confident Spokane's leaders will bridge that divide.