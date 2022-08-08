Colville preparing lot to move its homeless population

Colville Mayor Jack Smith says the lot will allow the city to legally enforce its ordinances against camping on public property and long-term parking.

COLVILLE, Wash. — The City of Colville is planning to move its homeless population from city streets to an acre of city owned property. The Mayor of Colville is calling this pilot project a “homeless shelter space” with rules and a time limit for how long people can stay there.

“Theft of services, electricity, water and also public defecation. It’s something no one wants to see in their city," Colville Mayor Jack Smith said.

Smith says recent legislation and court rulings have accelerated the issue in his community. Over the past year, public outcry for a solution has grown louder.

Then, just last month, Stevens County awarded Colville $125,000 in homeless funding.

The city is using those funds to prepare a lot where people can legally camp. That way the city can legally enforce its ordinances against camping on public property and long-term parking.

“It’s for people who are now camping in public spots and for vehicles that are also just on the streets," Smith said. "A place where they can go and get some basic services. Which is—we’re talking latrine services, porta potties, waste dumpster facility and some running water.”

The mayor estimates 30 people are camping illegally or sleeping on the street in Colville. He says the site, located off of Louis Perras Road, will include about 35 spaces for vehicles, tents or campers.

But the camp is not meant for a permanent stay.

“There’s going to be a limit on the time you can stay there…..so they can be productive citizens again," Smith said.

He hopes the site will make it easier to connect people with social services and resources to help them transition out of homelessness.

“Doing nothing is not an option for us," Smith said. "So we're going to try something. And I've reached out to the other community leaders in these other cities in our county and let them know that this is not a place for you to send people to minimize your problem. Because your problem will come right back to you. If if our if this doesn't work, then it doesn't work for everybody.”

The city is expecting the site will be ready with gravel and fences in about two to three months.

