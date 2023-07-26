City of Spokane issues request for new operator at Trent homeless shelter

At this time, residents who lived at the Cannon Street Shelter have moved to the Trent shelter after Cannon's contract expired in May.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has issued a new request for proposal for a new operator for the Trent homeless shelter.

According to a statement from the Spokane Homeless Coalition, the basic points of interest for a new operator are as follows:

The new Contract to operate the TRAC Shelter is for the period of October 16, 2023 through October 30, 2024

The total budget for this contract is $9,000,000 (that’s roughly $5,000,000 below the current annual budget for that shelter)

The Contract will be to operate a shelter for 350 people experiencing homelessness, plus to provide services (as detailed in the RFP)

Applications are due by Friday August 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

This news comes just months after a report revealed the city was facing a $4 million deficit for operational expenses at the Trent and Cannon Street shelters. In 2024, that deficit is projected to jump to $10 million.

