City officials put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to take down cooling tent at encampment near I-90

The city's fire marshal is demanding the tent be removed by this Thursday at 4 p.m. If it is not removed, a $536 fine will be issued every day it is occupied.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya.

The city's fire marshal is demanding the tent be removed by this Thursday at 4 p.m. If it is not removed, a $536 fine will be issued every day it is occupied. KREM 2 independently confirmed this information with the Spokane Fire Department.

Jewels Helping Hands set up the tent on July 26, 2022. It has fans, misters, and air conditioners. WSDOT is aware of the cooling tent, and while the agency does not allow camping on its land, officials say they don't want someone to have a medical emergency on their property.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.