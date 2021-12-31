City of Spokane extends homeless care operations at Convention Center to Jan. 9, 2022

The location is co-ed, accepts animals, and is intended to supplement during the extreme cold

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced that they will be extending the operation and support of temporary homeless shelter services to Jan. 9, 2022. This includes the Spokane Convention Center on West Spokane Falls Blvd.

“Extending for an additional week keeps our most at-risk community members out of the elements and monitored for illness while additional permanent enhancements are put in place,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “This has been a community effort that has seen tremendous support over the holidays.”

According to a press release, the city activated its emergency sheltering plan for the arctic storm that has caused temperatures in the Spokane area to decrease dramatically. A partnership with the Public Facilities District and The Guardians Foundation created a temporary 24-hour drop-in center on Dec. 26

In addition, the City of Spokane has worked with the shelter provider network to expand and standardize check-in times, create additional space and capacity within the permanent sheltering system and add more transportation options to and between shelters.

This extension is coupled with two additional COVID testing days this week. The Spokane Regional Health District has planned to provide a vaccination clinic on site. The Guardians Foundation also renewed its request for donations of blankets, non-perishable food, socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and undergarments. Those items should be delivered to the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St.

Utilization of the Convention Center has fluctuated throughout the week. Convention Center usage has been strongest around 2 am daily, peaked at 301 early this Friday, and has hovered more consistently around 150 people. Between 80 and 100 existing spaces have consistently gone unused in the permanent system, which has been the case for the past few weeks.