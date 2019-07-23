SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday about the new emergency shelter set to open on East Sprague Avenue this fall.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at Projectid, located at 4209 E. Pacific Ave.

The city approved the purchase of the new full-service homeless shelter in early July. The facility would have 120 beds and be open year-round.

City leader said they have been working to add targeted-capacity shelter resources to help people move to permanent housing and to mitigate community challenges related to homelessness.

The nonprofit, Projectid, is next to where the shelter would be located.

Projectid is a nonprofit organization that provides recreation, socialization, work, personal development and transitional opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Spokane County. On any given night, Projectid averages about 100 people per night.

As soon as the city approved the purchase, the Executive Director of Projectid, Bob Hutchinson, said they were worried about their clients’ safety.

The nonprofit's building was vandalized several weeks ago. Staff and two members were preparing a meal for their members Wednesday night when a homeless man began setting up camp for the night at their front entrance. They told him he's not allowed to stay there, and that's when things escalated.

"He turned around and started swearing at her and started coming towards her, so she got in the building and locked the door and then he picked up a brick and threw it through the window," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson wants to be good neighbors and serve both groups but is concerned not enough is being done to keep them safe.

City officials said they are reviewing proposals from potential operators of the shelter.