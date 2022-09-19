Spokane City Council approves updated illegal camping ordinance

This update to the city's illegal camping ordinance is designed to bring city code into better alignment with the Martin v. City of Boise ruling.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In Monday night's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council approved an ordinance updating the city's illegal camping ordinance.

The ordinance was approved unanimously. Before the vote, council members heard from several people who called the ordinance cruel. Councilman Michael Cathcart fired back, saying there's nothing compassionate about letting people live on the street.

Ultimately, this update to the city's illegal camping ordinance is designed to bring city code into better alignment with the Martin v. City of Boise ruling. In addition, people will not be allowed to set up a tent within 50 feet of viaducts, three blocks of congregate shelters or in places where Spokane police determine is a danger to public safety.

The revised ordinance also removes the condition that shelter beds must be made available to reinforce restrictions except for camping along the Latah Creek and Spokane river banks.

