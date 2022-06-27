Spokane City Council approves Trent Ave. homeless shelter lease

Council voted 6-1 on the lease and the shelter is expected to be ready for occupancy around the beginning of August 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — In Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council approved a lease agreement proposed for the homeless shelter on Trent Ave.

City Council says the shelter on Trent Ave. will serve as a low barrier shelter occupying 150-250 individuals.

“This new shelter option will create an opportunity to connect individuals who are struggling day to day because of homelessness,” Councilmember Michael Cathcart said. “Many of whom are residing in illegal camps across our city with much-needed access to case management, services, and support that provide a bridge to stability. The anticipated outcomes for Spokane’s unhoused community members are encouraging. By creating and implementing a Good Neighbor Agreement, we will be able to create the best outcome for this neighborhood while improving others. This is a crucial next step in addressing this issue. Now, it is time for other jurisdictions to also come to the table as we approach this from a more regional perspective.”

According to city council, this version of the lease includes a reduction in the monthly management fee from previous drafts as well as a possible option for the City to buy the building in the future. However, before the shelter can be considered operational, city council will have to finalize service provider agreements and properly outfit the facility in order to meet the needs of the shelter.

Contracts are currently being negotiated with the Guardians Foundation and Salvation Army for operating the shelter and providing wrap around services.

“I think the approval of the Trent lease is an important step forward in providing shelter and services to the most vulnerable in our community,” Councilmember Jonathan Bingle said. “Summer is upon us, and it is only a matter of time before temperatures become extreme. And in reality, winter is just around the corner, so we need to be ready to serve those who will ultimately need help in extreme heat and cold. I want to thank everyone who took the time to give public testimony supporting the lease. We heard from business owners, service providers, activists, and average citizens— their support for these efforts show the unity we need to lean into going forward. We all want to help those in need and signing this lease will get us one step closer to ensuring we achieve that goal as quickly as possible.”

City council says they will be briefed on the operator agreement and wrap around services on Monday, July 11.

