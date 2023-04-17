City Council approves resolution with intent to transition Cannon St. Shelter into respite center

Spokane City Council says the current contract to operate the shelter as a drop-in shelter expires on May 31. This transition could be completed by June 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a resolution with intent to transition the Cannon Street Shelter into a medical respite facility for the homeless.

The resolution as approved unanimously.

With this resolution, the city hopes to free up hospital beds and other shelter space. Council members say many people remaining at the homeless camp by I-90 are medically fragile and not eligible for services at the Trent shelter.

Spokane City Council says the current contract to operate the shelter as a drop-in shelter expires on May 31. This transition could be completed by June 2023.

However, they could get care at the proposed respite facility. Council members also believe that the transition could help speed up the process of clearing out the I-90 homeless camp.

The city has been struggling to pay for both the Cannon Street and Trent shelters, but this respite facility could potentially be paid for by Medicaid dollars.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.