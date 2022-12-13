City approves Trent Shelter to add 100 more beds

A city building official increased the allowed occupancy to 350 people. The shelter's first occupancy permit, filed in mid-November, only allowed 250.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the Salvation Army, The Trent resource center could soon accommodate 350 metal beds, a quarantine area and space for changing rooms.

City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the ideal long-term solution to Spokane’s homelessness crisis is more permanent housing.

But in the meantime, the city is optimizing what it has right now.

"We need an ability right now to be able to get people out of the cold into a warm bed into a meal and a place to stay while we are growing the permanent housing inventory,” Coddington said.

He said expanding the shelter capacity at the Trent center is a step in the right direction.

“There's no reason to be sleeping on the ground," Coddington said. "There's no reason to be in a field. There are warm beds, warm meals and services inside that people can access.”

City building official Dermott Murphy signed off on new Trent occupancy permits that would allow a capacity of 375 people, including 25 support staff.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Murphy said building evaluations show an absolute max. occupancy could be 688 people. But Coddington said supporting that number isn’t as easy as adding a few more hundred beds.

“There's no discussion right now about 688 being the right number of people to be in there," Coddington shared. "But there is discussion about what the right capacity is, and how do we staff it at the right level. And so we're talking with the Salvation Army about staffing at 350 person level, and what that looks like, and what the cost that looks like, on an ongoing basis.”

When asked about opening a temporary warming center, Coddington said the city hopes to utilize the existing shelter system more efficiently before moving to a night by night option.

“it's very expensive to operate a night by night shelter system," Coddington said. "While that asset is very needed, it is expensive. So we're looking at it as a bridge to a much longer term solution, which is housing. So we need both.”

And while 100 more beds isn't the final solution, city officials hope a Trent Shelter expansion will get more people out of the cold.

The Salvation Army said it expects to add 350 metal beds and partitions in Dec. 19.

