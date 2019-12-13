SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities has submitted building permits with the City of Spokane to make repairs and upgrades to a building on their campus to operate as an overflow warming centers.

The overflow center will have space for 45 people and is projected to open later next week. The building is currently a shop.

The one-story, 2,000 sq. ft. building is located on the southeast of the charity's Holy Names site on West Fort George Wright Drive. Floor plans filed with the city show the warming center will feature a restroom with a shower, storage space, shop space and a library or office.

Catholic Charities confirmed the warming center, which is separate from the Rising Strong program, will only receive overflow from Family Promise.

Sarah Yerden with Catholic Charities said families who stay at the warming center will also have access to case management and other services.

This winter, the City of Spokane contracted with Jewels Helping Hands to run the South Cannon Warming Center, which has a capacity of 98 people. In addition to the South Cannon Center, the city also contracted with Hope House and Women's Hearth to extend hours to 24 hours a day.

