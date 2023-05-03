Cannon Street Shelter closes a month ahead of contract expiration

According to Spokane City Spokesperson Brian Coddington, what happens next with the shelter is still an ongoing conversation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cannon Street Shelter officially closed earlier this week, one month ahead of its contract expiring.

The news was confirmed by Spokane City Spokesperson Brian Coddington. At this time, the doors to the shelter have been locked and the Salvation Army has given the keys back to the city. There are still bunk beds and storage bins at the shelter.

What happens next with the shelter is still an ongoing conversation. People have already been moved from the Cannon shelter as the city faces a deficit of several million dollars to fund its shelters.

This early move-out for residents is a result of the city trying to avoid a repeat of the chaotic transition in May 2020, when the Cannon shelter's first operator abruptly moved residents the day their contract ended. That resulted in about 100 people setting up tents in Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition.

Coddington said there is enough space at the Trent Shelter to take in those currently staying at the Cannon Street Shelter.

