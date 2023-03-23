Judge declares I-90 homeless camp a chronic nuisance, asks city and state to form clearing plan

The judge also reserved authorizing a warrant of abatement for the city to clear the camp.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge officially declared the I-90 homeless encampment a chronic nuisance during a hearing on Thursday.

In addition to the declaration, the judge found the city of Spokane established a clear and certain right to relief from the chronic nuisance. She also asked the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to devise a plan and timeframe to clear the camp by April 19.

The judge also reserved authorizing a warrant of abatement for the city to clear the camp. Additionally, she denied the state's request to terminate the city's temporary restraining order.

The city filed a complaint against WSDOT on Tuesday, specifically asking that the homeless camp located on WSDOT property be declared a chronic and drug nuisance. That complaint resulted in a hearing held Thursday.

During the hearing, Lynden Smithson, the attorney for the city of Spokane, said the state is offering campers the same services being offered at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). The only difference is the city is offering those services in an indoor facility, not a tent.

"We're asking the state to come to TRAC and offer those services, but let's do it out of a classroom. Let's do it out of an indoor facility," Smithson said.

The city also argued the camp has no security oversight, meaning campers can "use drugs with no intervention." To combat this, Smithson said drug use and assaults are prohibited at TRAC.

"We have the Salvation Army, they monitor and if somebody is actively using them, they're asked to leave," he said. "They might be trespassed for a day, and the next day, if they come in and abide by the rules, there are no issues."

Joseph Ehley, the attorney for WSDOT, argued against the city's references to TRAC. He said the people remaining at the camp have issues with meeting their activities of daily living, as well as mental health and substance abuse issues.

"There's also individuals who are still at the site with co-occurring mental health and substance use issues that are so severe, they don't allow them to be somewhere where they need to be clean and sober," Ehley said. "They need to continue to work through those substance or mental health issues."

Ehley also mentioned the city's limited housing options for people with substance and mental health issues and criminal convictions. He said those individuals are the hardest to place, and eligible housing for them simply isn't available.

"The reality of it is, your honor, if they're forced to go to TRAC and they can't stay there and they're ineligible to be there, they're gonna return to the city streets, downtown, in the alleyways, but yet Congress can continue to work and continue to see through the Right Of Way safety initiative," Ehley said.

The judge ultimately declared the homeless camp a chronic nuisance and found that the city established clear and certain rights to relief from the state. She also reserved a ruling on the city's request for a warrant of abatement, meaning she did not approve or deny the request.

Additionally, the judge denied the state's request to terminate the city's temporary restraining order. In doing this, service providers at the camp can continue offering services like normal, but if any camper is seen engaging in any illegal activity, service providers must involve the police.

The city and the state are set to meet again on April 19. During that hearing, the judge asked both entities to work together on a plan with clear steps and a timeframe to clear the camp.

