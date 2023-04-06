$4.3 million awarded to move Spokane's unhoused population into permanent housing

All projects submitted to HUD from the city have been fully funded, and these projects will help move unhoused residents into permanent housing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $4 million was awarded to the city of Spokane to help people and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced a $4.3 million Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Award for the city of Spokane. All projects submitted to HUD from the city have been fully funded, and these projects will help move unhoused residents into permanent housing. The city received $25,784 more this year than last year, according to a release.

“Some projects from other areas of the country had their money reallocated during the application process, and Spokane even received some of that,” said Jennifer Cerecedes, the City’s Community, Health and Human Services Director. “This funding will be critical for assisting our most vulnerable individuals in their journey to find housing.”

The funded projects are listed below:

Catholic Charities St. Margaret’s Shelter Transitional Housing: $67,755

Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing (RRH) for Families: $479,759

Catholic Charities Homeless Families Coordinated Assessment: $249,018

Catholic Charities Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Consolidation: $219,869

Catholic Charities PSH II: $226,746

Catholic Charities PSH Support Rent: $204,154

Volunteers of America (VOA) PSH Off-Site: $316,746

VOA Alexandria’s House: $76,201

VOA Samaritan: $756,463

VOA Hope House 2.0 PSH: $183,156

VOA PSH Scattered Sites: $206,648

City of Spokane Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Project: $197,468

City of Spokane/Continuum of Care Planning: $123,386

City of Spokane Unified Funding Agency Costs: $123,386

SNAP Singles Homeless Coordinated Assessment: $77,345

SNAP RRH for Households without Children: $187,576

YWCA RRH for Domestic Survivors for Households with Children: $330,899

YWCA RRH for Survivors of Domestic Violence: $333,068

“We are incredibly grateful to the tireless efforts of our community, service providers, and City partners for their unwavering commitment to securing much-needed funding for our Continuum of Care,” said Arielle Anderson, the Continuum of Care co-chair. “This funding will help us continue to address homelessness and housing insecurity in our community, providing critical resources and support to those who need it most."

The funding is part of $2.8 billion being distributed to address homelessness in cities across the country.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” said Marcia L. Fudge, HUD Secretary. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

