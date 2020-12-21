Home located off Highway 195 near Spangle destroyed in fire

The home was located off of Highway 195 near Paradise Road, which is about five miles south of Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews say a home near Spangle is a total loss after a fire sparked there on Monday morning.

The home was located off of Highway 195 near Paradise Road, which is about five miles south of Spokane, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Roads were closed in the area while crews battled the fire, but they have since reopened.

Officials told KREM's Nicole Hernandez that a woman was in the home when the fire began at 3:20 a.m. on Monday but she was able to safely escape. She is in a hotel and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire is still burning as of 7 a.m. on Monday. Though the home is destroyed, fire crews say there is no worry about it spreading to nearby brush at this point.

Crews are expected to be on scene throughout Monday morning and potentially through the afternoon.