SPOKANE, Wash. — Museums will be rather quiet until Spokane moves into Phase 3 of reopening but the Historic Flight Foundation found a way to social distance while bringing back human interaction.

Over the past few months, the museum has been closed because of the coronavirus. To combat that, they had to get creative with how they would display their collection of historic aircrafts at Felts Field.

“We came up with this idea as the best we could do in phase two,” HFF owner John Sessions

It’s called a tarmac tour. The museum portion of the building remained closed but the planes inside were on full display.

The tour started with a curbside kit that included several items, along with tickets for when they officially reopen. Throughout the experience, volunteers were on hand to assist visitors with any questions they had from their car windows.

Each plane in the hangar holds a significant amount of history behind them. Some flew in World War II and others have landed on the North Pole.

“For many people, it’s probably the only time they’ll ever be out on a live taxiway in a car so that’s kind of fun,” Sessions said.

The museum held a few virtual presentations throughout the closures but it doesn't compare to witnessing the planes in person.

Once the tour was complete, David's Pizza was on-site to hand out a slice for each car that came through.

RELATED: 'People will step up': Rathdrum community collects donations for those in need

RELATED: 'Together, We Can Spokane': Company raises money for Dry Fly sanitizer through shirt sales