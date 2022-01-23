Woman rescued after sliding 100 feet down Mount St. Helens

The woman was taken to the hospital and appears to be suffering only minor injuries.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A climber was rescued off Mt. St. Helens after falling and sliding for approximately 100 feet.

A North Country EMS spokesperson said that the climber, approximately 56 years old, slipped on ice. She slid on her stomach approximately 100 feet, causing scrapes and cuts on her abdomen.

Due to the pain and exhaustion from her injuries, she was flown off the mountain by helicopter and taken to the hospital by ambulance.