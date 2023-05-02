Scott S. Flowers did not return from a day hike on Monday. Rescue crews searched throughout the night but did not find him.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hiker missing near Liberty Lake.

Scott S. Flowers, 65, left for a hike on Monday at the trailhead at Liberty Lake Regional Park (3707 S. Zephyr Road). According to his wife, Flowers left the house around 9:00 a.m. When he did not return home in the evening she called to report him missing.

Law enforcement from Liberty Lake and Spokane County found Flowers' vehicle in the parking lot of the park, but he was not there.

Search and Rescue Volunteers and the Spokane County Regional Air Support Unit searched the area throughout the night but didn't find the missing man. Search and Rescue teams are expected back out on the trails this morning.

Flowers is described as a 65-year-old white male, approximately 5’8”, 180 pounds, believed to be wearing jeans, a black, possibly red sweatshirt, Seattle Mariners baseball hat, and a red backpack.

Law enforcement Is asking anyone with information about the missing man, or who may have seen him while out hiking yesterday, to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

