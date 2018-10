SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking you to avoid Highway 2 near the Spokane airport exit after a crash sent a post through one car’s windshield.

It will be closed in both direction off-and-on throughout Friday evening while troopers investigate this crash.

Troopers say a driver hit the median, sending a post into another car. One driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. WSP asked people to avoid the area.

In the crash one of the centerline barrier posts flew in the air and hit this EB car. The State Patrol tells me the driver was impaled by the post and was taken to hospital with critical injuries. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/CpJtwJhDF9 — DaveSomers (@DaveSomers) October 6, 2018

