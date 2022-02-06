High Tide Lobster Bar closes doors after two years

Chef and owner Chad White cites rising lobster prices for closure, but plans to return with a new model this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — High Tide Lobster Bar has announced it will be closing its doors today after two years in business.

In a Facebook post, owner and chef Chad White cited extreme price inflation on lobster for the closure as he said prices are expected to rise for the next 12 months.

Both locations, the Wonder building and Riverside Ave., will be closing. However, White said he will re-concept High Tide Lobster Bar into a “fast-casual eatery” this summer.

White’s goal with High Tide was to bring some east coast flavor to the west coast with his signature New England-style lobster rolls, but the east coast is reeling from the lobster shortage in many of the same ways.

According to the Associated Press, high demand and a slow fishing season have meant expensive supply even in the heart of lobster country – Maine.

Where wholesale prices in the past were typically between $8 or $9 per pound, they never fell below $10.50 in 2021.

Though lobster proved unsustainable, White still owns TT’s Old Iron Brewery and, if followers are still craving seafood, Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar.

For now, White said they have approximately 50 shrimp rolls, 50 scallop and bacon rolls and 50 smoked brisket rolls left. They will remain open until all inventory is sold.