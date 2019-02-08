SPOKANE, Wash. — Foreman Eric Rogers secures thick rope around his chest and legs, pulling them tight for safety. He is preparing to buckle in to a swing stage attached to the side of Spokane City Hall.

Once clipped in, Rogers and his coworker raise the stage hundreds of feet in the air. Then, their job begins.

They are there to restore the 17-year-old paint on City Hall, including the detail work that runs up every wall of the building.

"My father was a painter, so he brought me out when I was 15 and said, 'You're going to paint.' So I started painting," Rogers said.

He's been painting for 24 years now.

"I've been doing it so long it's kind of like breathing to me. I don't really think about painting. I just keep working," Rogers said.

It can be dangerous work. When it gets windy, Rogers said the stage can swing five to six feet off the wall.

When winds rise above 20 to 25 miles per hour, they are forced to stop painting until winds die down. But most days, the height doesn’t bother the workers.

“I don't mind it. It's just like being on the ground for me," Rogers said.

The paint job on City Hall is particularly intense for the painters but not because of the height.

City Hall's decorative detail work is keeping the painters on their toes. It adds a new level of detail that isn't typical of a paint job.

The men will be working on finishing the building for the next few weeks.

