High to moderate heat risk over the next few days

Moderate to high heat risk in effect today and tomorrow.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — With an unusual start to the summer, the Inland Northwest is now starting to feel familiar seasonal temperatures. While Western Washington is currently in a heat advisory, the Eastern side of the state is warming up this afternoon and will peak up to 91 degrees on Monday.

The National Weather Service has advised of moderate heat risk today and high heat risk on Monday. This impacts those who are sensitive to heat or lack effective cooling and hydration methods.