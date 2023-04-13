'Hidden in Plain Sight' exhibit helps parents identify signs of risky behavior in kids

The mock bedroom features over 100 items that could be an indicator of issues a child or teen is facing.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Do you know what's in your child's bedroom?

That’s the question some parents and guardians are trying to answer as they walk through a mock bedroom as part of the Hidden in Plain Sight program series being put on by the Spokane Regional Health District and community partners.

The goal of the exhibit is to teach parents and other adults what to look for in their child’s bedroom that could indicate they’re dealing with issues such as teen substance use, human trafficking, mental health concerns or unhealthy relationships.

In the room are over 100 items, including air fresheners and stash items such as fake water bottles & energy cans.

Jennifer Dorsett is the facilitator of Hidden in Plain Sight Tri-Cities. She's traveled all over Washington state for the program, including Spokane.

"I love when parents can go in and see what they know versus what they need to learn more about,” she said. "So, you know, they tend to test what's changed over time, you know, where you can see are things still happening the same way they were happening when you were a kid? And then what's new?”

One trend she’s seen become a bigger concern over the years for kids and teens is vaping.

Dorsett said, "Vaping is not what it used to be even six years ago. When you look at the access and availability, you know, vaping is kind of a cheaper way to use nicotine products and nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs in the nation."

According to the most recent Washington State Healthy Youth Survey, in 2021, about 10% of surveyed 10th graders in Spokane County reported using vapor products in the last 30 days. That's down from the 27% of 10th graders surveyed back in 2018.

Dorsett hopes what parents and care givers get out of this event is confidence in talking to their kids: “Knowledge is power and so it's just a great opportunity to come and learn.”

The Hidden in Plain Sight event at Freeman High School kicked off the series. Other events locations also include University High School and Westwood Middle School.

People attending need to be at least 21 years old. There will also be a presentation and discussion about the mock bedroom items, as well as resource tables.

