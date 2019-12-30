SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — In with the old and out with the new. A new decade is upon us and here's how you can celebrate 2020 in the Inland Northwest:

New Year’s Eve at Riverfront Park

If you’re looking to ring in 2020 with a bang, Riverfront Park plans on a 12-minutes firework show that will begin at 9 p.m.

Skate, ride or fly into the new decade by checking out these other park attractions:

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and Cafe open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Looff Carrousel open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and the

Numerica SkyRide open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Head to the Pavilion while you’re down there as well. It will feature a special countdown lightshow twice from 8 – 9 p.m. and again from 11 p.m. - midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Coeur d’Alene Resort

Make your way to Idaho for lake side fireworks and one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in the region.

Fireworks over Lake Coeur d’Alene will begin at 9 p.m. and again at 12 a.m.

Celebrate in style at the Diamond Soiree at the Resort Convention Center. The New Year’s party starting at 6 p.m. will include a gourmet buffet dinner, live music, champagne, incredible views of the fireworks shows and an exclusive prize for the best dressed guest.

Purchase tickets here.

New Year’s Eve at the Casino

Get ready for three different parties at Northern Quest Casino:

A Disco party in the Pend Oreille Pavillion starts at 10 p.m. starring The Bootie Shakers dance band, New Year’s favors and champagne until midnight.

Dress for the decade at the Riverbank Taphouse Roaring 20s Party going from 8 p.m. until close.

Head inside EPIC with DJ Ramsin for dancing, cocktail special and watch the Times Square ball drop on their 30 foot screen.

New Year’s Eve at the Mountains

Countdown into the new decade at the Schweitzer clock tower in the village at 11:45 pm. Complimentary sparkling apple cider and sparklers will be available but feel free to bring your own drink to toast to 2020.

New Year’s Eve at the Library

Celebrate the New Year without staying up late. The Indian Trail Spokane Public Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve party from 11 a.m. to noon. The event includes crafts and snacks for kids to cheer on 2020.

A Noon Year’s Eve party will also be hosted at Silver Lake Mall in Post Falls, Idaho.

New Year’s Eve with Spokane Symphony

Relax with the Spokane Symphony’s Beethoven’s Ninth concert on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets can still be purchased here.

If you’re feeling fancy, join the black-tie event at The Historic Davenport Hotel for a New Year’s Eve Gala. The evening starts at 9 p.m. and will include a 3-course dinner, red-carpet, music provided by MasterClass Big Band, and of course, a champagne toast.

Tickets for the Puttin’ on the Ritz event hosted by the Spokane Symphony can still be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve with Comedy Central’s Erik Gaffin

Laugh your way into the decade with former Workaholics star Erik Gaffin at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Tickets for the 7:30 or 10:30 p.m. show can still be purchased here.

