Here's how you can weigh in on Spokane's plan for the Downtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking the public to review its plan for Downtown Spokane during a virtual workshop on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

The last time the city updated the plan for the Downtown area was in 2008. The city has created a draft plan for the public to review. People who attend will have the opportunity to weigh in on design, lighting, pedestrian needs and more.

In the city’s 127-page draft plan, five goals are listed: Making downtown more walkable and pedestrian friendly, highlighting arts, culture and historic places, making Downtown an area where people can work, live and play, creating welcome and engaging public spaces and expanding organizational capacity.

In order to make Downtown more connected and walkable, the draft plan says the city will energize streets and alleys downtown as active pedestrian and bike-friendly connections and improve access to transit. The city also wants to reduce impacts from surface parking and implement a wayfinding program for Downtown.

The city wants to highlight Downtown’s history to build awareness of local culture and support the arts. The city plans to bring arts and culture into the public realm Downtown and develop an Arts Plan to support arts and cultural uses with a focus on Downtown. The draft plan includes creating space for art-focused and culturally-oriented small business and organizations, targeting those that cannot afford to locate Downtown.

The city wants to encourage residential and mixed-use development with different types and sizes of housing that are affordable for a range of income levels and enhance residential amenities. The draft says the city plans to change zoning and use other tools to help support mixed-use development with active street-level uses. According to the draft plan, the city wants to improve transit access, commute options and parking management. The plan also includes support for environmentally sustainable growth Downtown and responsible stewardship of the Spokane River and Falls.

To make public space more welcoming and engaging, the city’s plan is to program and activate public spaces and improve public space in strategic locations.

The draft plan says the city will strengthen community partnerships, leverage parking management and develop new promotions and a marketing campaign to attract businesses.