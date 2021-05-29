Here's a list of events happening in the Spokane area for Memorial Day weekend

There are many events happening in the Spokane area to honor the holiday and to enjoy the long weekend.

At its heart, Memorial Day is a day to honor all men and women who have died in U.S. military service.

Here is a list of events happening in the Spokane area to honor the holiday and to enjoy the long weekend.

Medical Lake will not hold a public ceremony for Memorial Day this year; however, a virtual Memorial Day Observance will be available on the Cemetery Facebook page.

While the cemetery will not hold a public ceremony, WDVA said they remain committed to honoring Veterans with the solemn dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice. The cemetery will display wreaths, donated by community groups. Stationary flags will be flown at half-staff until noon as customary, before being raised to full staff at high noon.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 30 and will begin at 5 p.m. There will be live music, a beer garden, a classic car show and free hot dogs! All the proceeds of the event will benefit 2nd Harvest Food Bank.

The market at Green Bluff Farm is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial Day weekend is their opening weekend and in addition to all the goods and produce that are available, they are providing their famous Opening Weekend donuts!

Hiking at Washington state parks

The following is a list of state parks in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.

Alta Lake State Park

Centennial Trail State Park

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully State Park

Curlew Lake State Park

Fields Spring State Park

Lake Chelan State Park

Lake Wenatchee State Park

Lewis and Clark Trail

Lincoln Rock State Park

Lyons Ferry State Park

Mount Spokane State Park

Palouse Falls State Park

Pearrygin Lake State Park

Riverside State Park

Rockport State Park

Squilchuck State Park

Steamboat Rock State Park

Steptoe Battlefield State Park

Steptoe Butte State Park

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park

Wenatchee Confluence State Park

Raft the Spokane River

Wiley E. Waters is offering rafting trips on the Spokane River. The trip starts minutes from downtown Spokane and lasts about two hours.

Your guide will navigate you through two Class III rapids Bowl while rafting through Riverside State Park. There are swimming opportunities and wildlife along the way.

Drinks and equipment are included.