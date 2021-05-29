Here's a list of events happening in the Spokane area for Memorial Day weekend

At its heart, Memorial Day is a day to honor all men and women who have died in U.S. military service.
Here is a list of events happening in the Spokane area to honor the holiday and to enjoy the long weekend.
Medical Lake will not hold a public ceremony for Memorial Day this year; however, a virtual Memorial Day Observance will be available on the Cemetery Facebook page.
While the cemetery will not hold a public ceremony, WDVA said they remain committed to honoring Veterans with the solemn dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice. The cemetery will display wreaths, donated by community groups. Stationary flags will be flown at half-staff until noon as customary, before being raised to full staff at high noon.
The event will be held on Sunday, May 30 and will begin at 5 p.m. There will be live music, a beer garden, a classic car show and free hot dogs! All the proceeds of the event will benefit 2nd Harvest Food Bank.
The market at Green Bluff Farm is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial Day weekend is their opening weekend and in addition to all the goods and produce that are available, they are providing their famous Opening Weekend donuts!
Hiking at Washington state parks
The following is a list of state parks in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.
- Alta Lake State Park
- Centennial Trail State Park
- Columbia Plateau Trail
- Conconully State Park
- Curlew Lake State Park
- Fields Spring State Park
- Lake Chelan State Park
- Lake Wenatchee State Park
- Lewis and Clark Trail
- Lincoln Rock State Park
- Lyons Ferry State Park
- Mount Spokane State Park
- Palouse Falls State Park
- Pearrygin Lake State Park
- Riverside State Park
- Rockport State Park
- Squilchuck State Park
- Steamboat Rock State Park
- Steptoe Battlefield State Park
- Steptoe Butte State Park
- Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park
- Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park
- Wenatchee Confluence State Park
Raft the Spokane River
Wiley E. Waters is offering rafting trips on the Spokane River. The trip starts minutes from downtown Spokane and lasts about two hours.
Your guide will navigate you through two Class III rapids Bowl while rafting through Riverside State Park. There are swimming opportunities and wildlife along the way.
Drinks and equipment are included.
The paint and sip studio in Spokane is holding a festive event on May 31 at 6 p.m. Their United We Stand event will feature a painting inspired by the holiday. To register, click here.