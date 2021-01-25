Here are some ways to help with Spokane's COVID-19 response

Whether you have a medical background or not, there are a few ways you can volunteer with the region’s COVID-19 response.

SPOKANE, Wash — Nearly three weeks ago, Spokane County leaders were asking for medical volunteers to help prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

Now, cities across the country, including here in Spokane, are trying to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The needs could range from assisting with vaccinations, community education and ensuring medical staff has the resources to maintain a high level of care, emergency management officials said.

The Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington is looking for volunteers from many fields including, doctors, registered nurses, veterinarians, mental health professionals, physician assistants, chaplains, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement and other non-medical volunteers such as administrative support, security and educators.

These volunteers would not be treating COVID-19 patients but would be supporting medical staff in other ways.

Those who would like to join can fill out an application online.

The United Way also has a variety of ways to donate and volunteer, from donating to food pantries and homeless shelters to helping with childcare at local schools or taking temperatures at local blood banks.