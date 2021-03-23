Here's how to help the King Soopers shooting victims and their families

Several community funds are accepting donations to help support the families and communities affected.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado is just beginning to grieve after Monday's mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder left 10 people dead. Several community organizations are starting to collect donations for the families of each of the victims and the Boulder community.

Here's a list of the official funds provided by the Boulder Office of Emergency Management and the Governor.

Also, we are looking for your messages of hope and support. To leave a voicemail, please call 303-871-1486.

The Boulder County Crisis Fund

The Boulder County Crisis Fund is organized by the Community Foundation serving Boulder County in partnership with the City of Boulder, Rose Community Foundation, Together Colorado (a faith coalition including Westview Church, Congregation Har Hashem, Congregation Bonai Shalom, First Congregational Church and Boulder Mennonite Church), and the Colorado Healing Fund.

Proceeds go towards supporting the needs of those directly affected and the needs of the Boulder community to heal.

You can donate here, or through the following options:

Checks, made out to “Community Foundation Boulder County” with “Crisis Fund” in the memo line, can be mailed to Community Foundation Boulder County, 1123 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO, 80302.

Contact Lynda Ricketson, Vice President of Philanthropic Services, at 720-667-3557 to ask about gifts of stock or other options.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management says that if you want to find out about volunteer opportunities, send them an email at esf19@bouldercounty.org.

Boulder County Injured & Fallen Officer Fund

The Boulder County Injured and Fallen Officer Fund is a Colorado 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, charitable organization. It supports Boulder County law enforcement members who become seriously injured or killed in the line-of-duty. Proceeds from this fund will go towards Officer Eric Talley’s Family.

You can donate here and here.

Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the family of officers killed in the line of duty through donations and planning support. Proceeds from this fund will go towards Officer Eric Talley’s family.

You can donate here.

Colorado Healing Fund

The Colorado Healing Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects donations to support victims of mass tragedy. Donations will support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

You can donate here.