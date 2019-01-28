SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and the FBI are investigating threats made against Lewis and Clark High School by an Instagram account.

Brian Coddington, Spokane Public Schools spokesman, said police were made aware of the threats late Sunday night. The police department and FBI are investigating the threats, he said.

SPS sent out a message to parents saying there would be a heightened police and campus resource officer presence starting tomorrow, Coddington said.

There was no school on Monday.

According to Coddington, SPS will evaluate the situation each day this week to determine if the heightened presence is still needed.

The threats come on the heels of other social media threats at other Spokane-area high schools, including Ferris and Shadle Park.

RELATED: Ferris High School student arrested after threatening staff member

RELATED: Shadle Park HS receives two new social media threats on Thursday night

RELATED: Columbia High School in Hunters, Wash. evacuated due to bomb threat

RELATED: Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary