Heat advisory issued in Washington state ahead of Mother's Day Weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — A heat wave is coming to the Inland Northwest, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has sent out a heat advisory to keep people safe from heat-related illnesses and deaths.

The advisory was issued for the entire state of Washington.

With high temperatures expected to hit Mother's Day weekend, the NWS is advising people to plan for the heat. According to the NWS, regional cooling centers will be set up to help with the heat.

Here are a few more tips to stay safe this upcoming weekend.

Stay indoors with air-conditioning as much as possible.

Stay hydrated.

Take breaks while working outside.

If you notice symptoms of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), move to a cooler environment as soon as possible.

Avoid extreme temperature changes. Warm temperatures do not mean warm water.

Check for warnings before lighting outdoor fires. These fires can increase wildfire risk.

The NWS also advises keeping friends and family safe with a quick check-in through the weekend. Pets are also susceptible to heat, so plenty of water and a cool environment will help them get through the weekend.

For more information on cooling centers, call 211 or click here to find cooling centers near you.

