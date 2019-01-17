SPOKANE, Wash. — The condition of a bald eagle rescued by Washington Fish and Wildlife near Moses Lake on Jan. 11 is beginning to improve.

The eagle had an infected cut on his left leg and was shot, according to a release from Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center .

KREM

The eagle was then taken to Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center in Pendleton, Ore., where the staff discovered that the lead level in his blood was four times what is considered to be the toxic level. It compromised the eagle's vision.

Veterinarians at Pioneer Clinic in Moses Lake said his lead levels were down from 21.8 mcg/dl on Jan. 22 to 15 mcg/dl on Tuesday. This is a marked improvement but still not in the normal range.

The eagle's eyesight has not improved much yet. He can see but his coordination is not yet normal, according to the clinic. But veterinarians said the eagle is now able to sit upright and stand.

When the eagle first arrived at the clinic, he was malnourished at only 7.4 pounds. Now he is eating one large meal a day on his own and weighs a normal 8.8 pounds.

The wound on the eagle's leg has also healed and veterinarians were able to remove skin staples on Tuesday.