Healing through music: New Developed Nations opens in East Central Spokane

New Developed Nations is using musical therapy to provide healing for at-risk youth.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In recent years, there has been a concerning rise in the number of adolescents reporting poor mental health. Nearly one third of students in the country struggle with this issue, as revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In response to this alarming trend, many programs are evolving their approach towards healing to address the mental health challenges faced by these young individuals.

One such innovative approach involves utilizing the therapeutic power of music. Deekon Jones, a certified and licensed therapist, is pioneering this method through a program called New Developed Nations (NDN). For Jones, music is not merely a form of storytelling but a means to express emotions and thoughts that might otherwise feel trapped inside.

Jones reflects on his early introduction to music, stating, "I’ve been doing music since I was a teenager." He found solace and a means of self-expression through writing about his experiences and emotions. This realization led him to create the NDN program, a culmination of his experience and research, blending his passion for music and mental health.

Located in the East Central neighborhood of Spokane, the NDN program provides a safe and creative space for individuals to use music as a therapeutic tool. The program aims to empower and support at-risk youth by using music to facilitate understanding and promote a positive approach toward mental health.

In this unique program, individuals are encouraged to share their life stories and emotions, which are then transformed into songs. The process of crafting music from personal narratives can be incredibly therapeutic, providing an avenue for expression and healing. Jones emphasizes that musical talent is not a prerequisite; anyone can participate and benefit from this innovative form of therapy.

The NDN program adopts a person-first approach, referring to participants as "artists" to foster a sense of empowerment and individuality. Through this approach, Jones and his dedicated team of trained professionals work to build essential skills for leadership while addressing trauma, addiction, and other mental health challenges.

Jones expresses his dedication to this purposeful work, stating, "It’s become one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done in my life." Each time he steps into the studio, he believes he's walking into his purpose—sharing the healing potential of music to positively impact the lives of those struggling with mental health.