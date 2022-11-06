x
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

A 16-year-old was driving a minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the van, crossed over the center line and collided with another car.
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.

The SUV was driven by a 22-year-old man; he and the woman traveling with him were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Three of the occupants in the minivan were also transported to a local hospital, but all of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The highway was blocked near milepost 356 periodically, while police and medical personnel worked to clear the accident.

The driver of the minivan was cited for driving too fast for the conditions. 

