SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane homeowner and a first responder were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after inhaling chemicals that were being used to clear out a drain.

Spokane firefighters were called to the 2600 block of North Atlantic Street around 8:45 p.m. One person called 911 after experiencing symptoms related to drain clearing products that were used to clear a clogged sink.

Spokane fire officials wrote in a press release that the person was told to wait outside until crews arrived. When firefighters got there, the person was on the porch and said their spouse was still inside, who was quickly evacuated. One person was taken to the hospital.

In a press release, firefighters said they checked the house with atmospheric monitors and didn’t find readings outside the normal parameters. They then realized that a second household chemical was likely used with the drain cleaner.

Firefighters said when drain cleaner and bleach are mixed, it creates chlorine gas. SFD Hazardous Materials Response Team were then called out and the incident was upgraded to a Hazardous Materials incident.

Fire officials said the hazardous materials team removed the remaining chemicals from the sink’s pea trap and associated piping. The home was then turned back over to the homeowners.

According to a press release, the incident was accidental.

A first responded was also transported to the hospital and released.

