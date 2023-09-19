Hayden Lake police chief placed on administrative leave after questioning order from mayor

Chief Ron Pumphrey said he had ethical objections to a speed limit order that he thinks was motivated by revenue.

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Chief Ron Pumphrey is Hayden Lake's only law enforcement officer and he's been on the job for less than three months. Now, he's been placed on leave.

According to KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press, Chief Pumphrey announced last Friday he was placed on leave August 27, days after questioning an order from Hayden Lake Mayor Jim Ackerman.

According to the press, they mayor asked the chief to implement a zero tolerance policy for drivers caught going seven miles over the speed limit, an automatic ticket for someone driving 32 in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Pumphrey said he has ethical objections to the order, which he thinks is motivated by revenue. Pumphrey told the Coeur d'Alene Press the mayor's order is under legal review and that he's not discussing the details of his leave status based on his contract and advice from his attorney.

According to his contract , Pumphrey can be fired for disqualifying misconduct with a four-month severance package worth about $35,000. Kootenai County deputies will handle active emergencies in Hayden Lake, which they already do when the chief is off duty.

The chief did not attend tonight's council meeting, where city leaders delayed a decision to purchase a body-worn camera for their police department of one.

