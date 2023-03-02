Hayden City Council approves amendment that would require rezones to meet 'neighborhood contexts'

The new standard requires that zone change proposals be consistent with “neighborhood contexts."

HAYDEN, Idaho — An amendment to the city of Hayden's standards for approval of zone change requests was adopted Tuesday by the Hayden City Council.

The amendment gives City Council members more discretion to approve, disapprove or outline conditions for approval of requests for zone changes by property owners.

The new standard requires that zone change proposals be consistent with “neighborhood contexts."

“Neighborhood contexts” is not defined by the text, or the city code, though it is referenced in the city’s comprehensive plan.

“Neighborhood contexts” can be interpreted as vague, simple, or as the planning and zoning report on the proposed amendment suggests, “arbitrary and capricious."

“Why shouldn’t the consideration of neighborhood contexts be fair and balanced and not arbitrary and capricious?” said Hayden property owner Theresa Roth. “Both developers and residents are landowners and have property rights.”

The planning and zoning committee recommended the council not approve the amendment, but comments received from residents were strongly in favor of the revised text.

To read more of the story visit our news partner at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.