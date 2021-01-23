'HATER,' 'P00PS': Idaho's 2020 rejected personalized license plates

Also, a word from the wise, don't Google terms that you don't know. We did and now our Google search history is forever tarnished.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: Some of the rejected license plates are listed in this article. They were rejected because they were either vulgar, obscene or in poor taste. Viewer discretion is advised.

While there are some obscenities that could be used for 2020, the Idaho Transportation Department rejected 60 personalized license plates that were just too much.

KTVB obtained the complete list of rejected license plates after a Freedom of Information Act request to ITD. A spokesperson for ITD told KTVB that, "These were rejected because simply they are not tasteful."

The license plates run from the classics of distasteful like DOODIE and P00PS to the creative like PB4WEGO.

The 60 rejected vanity plates are down from 180 in 2019.

Also, a word from the wise, don't Google terms that you don't know. We did and now our Google search history is forever tarnished.

In one final warning, some of the rejected vanity license plates may be upsetting to some. To see some of the more PG-rated plates, scroll down and view the slideshow before finding the complete list.

