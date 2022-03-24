Hatch Road bridge closure starts Tuesday: What Spokane drivers need to know

Drivers will need to find an alternate route from Highway 195 to Spokane’s South Hill as the Hatch Road bridge closes for four months to replace the bridge deck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Travel between Highway 195 and Spokane’s South Hill will be a lot more difficult starting on Tuesday, March 29. The city is closing the Hatch Road bridge for at least four months as part of a project to replace the bridge deck.

The closure means drivers will no longer be able to access Highway 195 via Hatch Drive, and drivers on the highway will not be able to use Hatch Drive to access the South Hill. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least July 31.

The city of Spokane said traffic restrictions include:

Hatch Road Bridge closure at Hatch Road and U.S. 195.

Northbound right travel lane may be closed intermittently for equipment access.

Hatch Road will be open from Hangman Valley to the bridge to local traffic only.

The city said the current bridge can shift when heavy vehicles cross it, leading to closures for repairs. The new bridge deck will be better able to handle heavy loads.

The project also includes the addition of a right turn lane from Hatch Road onto Highway 195. The lane will help ease backups on Hatch Road.

The project is expected to cost $1.4 million.

Detour information

There is not a convenient detour for drivers. The city shared a detour map that recommends drivers use High Drive and I-90 to get around.

Access Hatch Road from the North

Use High Drive or 57th Ave. to access Hatch Road

Access Hatch Road from the South

Continue north on U.S. 195 to I-90 East and use Maple St. exit to travel south on Cedar St. to High Drive to access Hatch Road

The city said it is working with GPS services and mobile navigation like Google Maps and Waze to automatically detour drivers around the closure.