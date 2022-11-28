x
Harlem Globetrotters return to Spokane Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Spokane in January as part of their world tour.
Credit: Harlem Globetrotters

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prepare to be amazed and entertained as the Harlem Globetrotters bring their unique basketball skills back to the Inland Northwest.

The Globetrotters will be at Spokane Arena on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour.

The show features Globetrotter stars bringing out their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time, according to event organizers. As usual, the Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals.

Tickers from the Harlem Globetrotters at Spokane Arena are on sale now via TicketsWest.com. Tickets range from $25.50 to $111.50. Special ticket packages are also available, including a Magic Pass, Celebrity Pass, Bench Experience, and a Meet & Greet.

