Hanford Nuclear Reservation locked down for reports of shots fired

Employees were told to run, hide, or fight as police responded to reports of shots fired inside a building at Hanford. Police have not found any signs of a shooting.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Nuclear Reservation site was locked down on Tuesday morning after reports of shots fired inside a building.

Communication went out to some employees shortly after 10:30 AM about the incident, according to CBS affiliate KEPR.

The message read, "Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run hide fight. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run hide fight. All others stay away."

Benton County Sheriff’s Office said "law enforcement has searched the building. They have not located any victims inside the building or any evidence at this time of shots being fired."

On its website, Hanford posted, “ Due to a report of shots fired, employees in the 2750 E Building in the 200-East Area are being evacuated. Hanford Patrol is on the scene. There is no confirmation of shots fired at this time. Affected employees and employees in the nearby buildings should continue to lockdown.”