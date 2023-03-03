Hamilton House partners to be honored with 'Heart of History' award

The Hamilton House was built in 1908 for the second mayor of the city, Boyd Hamilton, and his wife, Alta.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council and Historic Preservation Commission will recognize Hamilton House volunteers, leaders and property owners who saved the structure from demolition with the first Heart of History award at the City Council's 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

It was on the brink of destruction a few years ago, before then-Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer and Windermere/Coeur d'Alene Realty Inc. owner Donald "Pepper" Smock stepped in. They bought the property for $500,001 from Kootenai County.

Today, it serves as the home of the Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene.

To read the full story, visit our news partners the Coeur d'Alene Press.

