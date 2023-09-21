Green Bluff Fall Festival returns this weekend

The annual festival takes place during the last two weekends in September and all weekends of October.

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — This weekend marks the start of this year's Green Bluff Fall Festival hosted by Green Bluff Growers.

The festival takes place every year during the last two weekends in September and all weekends of October. Families are welcome to enjoy a wide array of activities, including corn mazes, tractor rides, pumpkin picking, live music and much more.

Those interested can follow Green Bluff on social media to find out which farm has what.

Find out more about the festival here.

