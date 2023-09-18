Greater Spokane League says WIAA, WOA not investigating alleged discriminatory language incident during football game

The Pullman High School (PHS) versus North Central High School (NCHS) football game on Thursday abruptly ended after the alleged incident.

PULLMAN, Wash. —

The Greater Spokane League (GSL) shared an update Sunday night about a football game that ended after discriminatory language was allegedly used.

The Pullman High School (PHS) versus North Central High School (NCHS) football game on Thursday abruptly ended after the alleged incident.

After the game, both Spokane Public Schools and Pullman High School opened investigations.

In the GSL’s statement, they said the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and the Washington Officials Association (WOA) are not investigating the incident.

The statement goes on to say, “The WOA admittedly had a misapplication of the protocol resulting in the ending of the contest prematurely.”

The GSL said, “No official, coach or administrator heard any inappropriate comments from any player on either team.”

They also called the game a “clean football game” and that both teams & coaches showed good sportsmanship.

According to GSL, they're supporting both schools as each investigates what happened.