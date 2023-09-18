x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greater Spokane League says WIAA, WOA not investigating alleged discriminatory language incident during football game

The Pullman High School (PHS) versus North Central High School (NCHS) football game on Thursday abruptly ended after the alleged incident.

PULLMAN, Wash. —
The Greater Spokane League (GSL) shared an update Sunday night about a football game that ended after discriminatory language was allegedly used.
The Pullman High School (PHS) versus North Central High School (NCHS) football game on Thursday abruptly ended after the alleged incident.  

After the game, both Spokane Public Schools and Pullman High School opened investigations.
In the GSL’s statement, they said the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and the Washington Officials Association (WOA) are not investigating the incident.

Posted by Greater Spokane League on Sunday, September 17, 2023

The statement goes on to say, “The WOA admittedly had a misapplication of the protocol resulting in the ending of the contest prematurely.”
The GSL said, “No official, coach or administrator heard any inappropriate comments from any player on either team.”

They also called the game a “clean football game” and that both teams & coaches showed good sportsmanship. 
According to GSL, they're supporting both schools as each investigates what happened.

This is a developing story.

More Videos

In Other News

New Spokane County Interstate Fair mascot announced as Cedar the Cow prepares for retirement

Before You Leave, Check This Out