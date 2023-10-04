New playground open at Grant Park

The new Grant Park playground includes a saucer swing, rope climbers, a merry-go-round and monkey bars.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grant Park has a new playground, and Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Department commemorated the opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.

Located on 10th Avenue and Arthur Street, the new playground will have a new saucer swing, a merry-go-round and monkey bars for children. Construction for the playground began in September.

“Investing in our neighborhood parks is our next big focus, and we love the opportunity to celebrate this new playground at Grant Park,” said Garrett Jones, interim city administrator. “Parks are community gathering spaces, and we’ve heard a strong desire for better playgrounds. We just celebrated a ribbon cutting at Liberty Park last week, and Grant’s new playground is another example of that neighborhood focus on safe, healthy, active recreation.”

The new playground was funded by the American Rescue Plan funds from the Spokane City Council and Spokane Parks and Recreation budget.

