QUINCY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol leaders said a distracted driver rear ended one of their troopers on Highway 28 on Tuesday.

.@wastatepatrol Trooper (in unmarked patrol car) not injured after being struck from behind by a distracted driver in a construction zone. Driver transported to hospital w/ minor injuries. SR 28 MP 36 east of Quincy. Updates & press memo soon pic.twitter.com/sKPEBxCEG2 — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 19, 2018

Officials said the trooper was not injured when the driver hit his patrol car in a construction zone just east of Quincy. The car that hit the patrol car ended up on its side.

WSP leaders used their drone to help investigate the crash.

.@wastatepatrol Criminal Investigation Division Detective using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to map, document & process SR 28 MP 36 collision scene where distracted driver rear ended unmarked patrol car in construction zone. This technology allows for faster processing of scene. pic.twitter.com/x1NCsGKF5D — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 19, 2018

